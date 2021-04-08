NBP held first round of lucky draw sponsored by Golootlo

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) held the first round of lucky draw for its Spend & Win Campaign sponsored by Golootlo.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Faisal Ahmad, SEVP/Group Chief, Strategy and Business Analytics Group, NBP stated NBP Digital Banking product suite is at par with leading banks and NBP customers have wide variety of digital channels available including EMV/Contactless Debit Cards, ATM, mobile app and internet banking.

He further stated that NBP had launched the spend and win campaign for all NBP PayPak and UnionPay International cardholders to encourage the adoption of digital banking. Mr. Faisal also informed that soon more digital products and services are going to be launched by NBP.

He further stated that due to the popularity of the campaign phase two of Spend and Win has also been announced which would continue till mid-May i.e. upto Eid Ul fitr. The Lucky draw was also attended by Mr. Tauqeer Mazhar, SEVP/Group Chief Retail Banking Group, and Mr. Fouad Farrukh, SEVP/Group Chief Aitemad Islamic Banking Group, NBP along with other officials of the bank.

Mr. Fahad Mahmood CEO Golootlo stated that his organization is excited to be partnering with NBP in this endeavour to drive transactions on the bank’s UnionPay and PayPak Debit Cards.****