Thu Apr 08, 2021
April 8, 2021

Security guard killed

Karachi

 
A security guard shot and killed his work partner after he tried to wake him up during sleep on Tuesday. The body of 50-year-old Liaquat was taken to a hospital. The Jamshed Quarters police said both the security guards were posted at a bungalow near Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum. The suspect, Asif, managed to escape.

