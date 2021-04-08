Security guard killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A security guard shot and killed his work partner after he tried to wake him up during sleep on Tuesday. The body of 50-year-old Liaquat was taken to a hospital. The Jamshed Quarters police said both the security guards were posted at a bungalow near Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum. The suspect, Asif, managed to escape.