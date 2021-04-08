Covid-19 claims four lives in Sindh, 374 more infected

Covid-19 claimed four more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,520 in the province, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

In addition to four more deaths, he said, 374 new cases of Covid-19 emerged during the previous 24 hours after the results of 9,411 tests were obtained. He added that the fatality rate of Covid-19 in Sindh was 1.7 per cent.

He added that so far 3,360,861 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 267,611 cases had been diagnosed, of which 96 per cent or 257,176 patients had recovered, including 163 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said there were currently 5,915 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 5,596 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centres and 309 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 282 patients was stated to be critical and 35 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to Shah, of the 374 new cases, 224 were detected from Karachi. District East had 93 new cases, District South 68, District Central 17, District Korangi 16, and District Malir and District West had 15 new cases each.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 14 new cases, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Tando Allahyar eight, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Sujawal seven each, Khairpur, Thatta and Matiari six each, Badin, Jamshoro and Naushehro Feroze four each, Larkana and Jacobabad three each, Sukkur, Dadu, Ghotki and Nawabshah two each, and Kashmore had one new case. The CM urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures to protect themselves and others from Covid-19.