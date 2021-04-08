Fapuasa to observe black day in Sindh today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Following the call of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa), its Sindh chapter has announced it will observe a black day in all universities in the province.
The Fapuasa Sindh chapter condemned the federal governmentâ€™s ordinance, which it said, undermined the autonomy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The president of the Fapuasa Sindh chapter, Liaqat Ali Tunio, has said undermining the HECâ€™s autonomy was tantamount to undermining the autonomy of all the universities of Pakistan. He said they would observe a black day in protest on Thursday. The association demanded of the federal government to withdraw this ordinance; otherwise, the protest would be extended in coming days.