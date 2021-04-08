Fapuasa to observe black day in Sindh today

Following the call of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa), its Sindh chapter has announced it will observe a black day in all universities in the province.

The Fapuasa Sindh chapter condemned the federal governmentâ€™s ordinance, which it said, undermined the autonomy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The president of the Fapuasa Sindh chapter, Liaqat Ali Tunio, has said undermining the HECâ€™s autonomy was tantamount to undermining the autonomy of all the universities of Pakistan. He said they would observe a black day in protest on Thursday. The association demanded of the federal government to withdraw this ordinance; otherwise, the protest would be extended in coming days.