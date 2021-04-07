4 people burnt to death

SUKKUR: Four people, including two siblings, burnt to death, three got injured and more than twenty huts were reduced to ashes in district Nawabshah after a fire broke out. Reports said the fire broke out when the women of Baghri community were cooking at a makeshift set-up in an open area in village Rahmoon Keerio near Sakrand, district Nawabshah. The fire spread to the neighbourhood due to heavy winds. Four people, including two siblings, were burnt to death, three got injured, and 10 domestic animals were also burnt to death, while 20 huts of the nomads were gutted. The fire brigade finally controlled the fire. Reports said the deceased were identified as six-year-old Lakshman and her five-year-old sister Lakshmy, their uncle Chundur and another man Kirshan, who all died.