Punjab health minister receives PMA’s donation at Expo Centre

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received donation of medical equipment from the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) at the Expo Centre Tuesday.

The equipment includes 2,000 kits, masks, protection suits and protection shields. The PMA donated the equipment to support doctors serving on the frontline. Lahore Commissioner Capt Usman Younis (retd), PMA Lahore President Prof Ashraf Nizami, general secretary Prof Shahid Malik, PMA’s former leader Dr Azeemuddin Zahid, Ms Iram Shahzadi, Prof Khalid Mahmood and others were also present on the occasion. Punjab health minister took a round of the Expo Centre and met with elderly citizens while they expressed satisfaction on the arrangements.

The minister said, “I am grateful to the PMA for this support. The PMA is playing an important role for the welfare of doctors. The services of healthcare workers are exemplary during the pandemic. I salute the healthcare workers who lost their lives serving on the frontline. We are facilitating the senior citizens at the vaccination centres. We are increasing the number of vaccination centres. A large number of people are turning up to get themselves vaccinated. I am thankful to all partners and stakeholders for their support. The government is utilising all the resources to control the pandemic”. The commissioner said he was personally supervising the arrangements at the Expo Centre.