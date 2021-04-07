NAB reviews cases against former president, PMs, top politicians

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday reviewed cases against top politicians and bureaucrats including a former president, former prime ministers, former chief ministers and former federal and provincial ministers.

The meeting reviewed progress on mutual league assistance applications sent to other countries.

The NAB meeting, held with its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair, took stock of overall performance of the Bureau. Others in presence were deputy chairman, prosecutor general accountability, director general operations, while all director generals attended the meeting via video-link.

NAB urged all those against whom it had filed references in accountability courts to better concentrate on defending their corruption references in the courts of law instead of criticising it as the Bureau believed only in performing its duties in accordance with the law.

The anti-corruption body reviewed progress in corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Asif Zardari, Shahbaz Sharif, Qaim Ali Shah, Aslam Raisani, Sanaullah Zehri, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former ministers Ishaq Dar, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Babar Khan Ghauri, Manzoor Wassan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Syed Khursheed Shah, Saleem Mandviwala, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, Adil Siddique, Waseem Akhtar, Ejaz Jakhrani, Sibtain Khan, Sahibzada Mehmood Zaib, Sher Azam Khan, Ameer Muqam, Mehtab Abbasi, Asfandyar Kakar, Asim Kurd, Saadat Anwar, Rehmat Baloch, Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Siddique Memon, Manzoor Kaka, Saeed Ahmed Khan, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, Farkhand Iqbal, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Kamran Shafi and others.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the ongoing investigation against Mufti Ehsan, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi and others Modarba/ Musharka case, Bank of Khyber, K-Electric, National Testing Service (NTS), closure of Roosevelt hotel, Sindh festival case, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Karachi, 56 public limited companies, flour, sugar subsides scams, etc.

The meeting decided to take cases against fake housing/ cooperative societies to logical conclusion as per law and nab the proclaimed offenders and absconded.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal said the anti-graft watchdog firmly believed in pursuing the policy of accountability for all. It did not have affiliation with any group, political party or individual. “The only affiliation of the Bureau is with the state of Pakistan,” he added.

He said the NAB performance had been acknowledged by reputed national and international organisations, and the World Economic Forum, in its recent report, appreciated Bureau’s awareness and prevention campaign, which was an honour for NAB. “The conviction rate of NAB cases is approximately 68.8 per cent. NAB deposited record Rs714 billion in national exchequer directly and indirectly since its inception, which is a record achievement,” he added.