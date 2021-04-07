Man commits suicide

DASKA: A man committed suicide in the area of Sadr police on Tuesday.

Amjad Hussain, 47, of Jesirwala, was upset over his domestic issues and in a fit of desperation he set himself on fire and died at the Civil Hospital.

WOMAN ABDUCTED: Two accused abducted a married woman in the city area on Tuesday. The wife of Sharafat Ali was going to a bazaar when accused Sarang and his accomplice kidnapped her. Police have registered a case.