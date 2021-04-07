close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
8 more die of COVID-19, 875 cases from twin cities

National

Rawalpindi: Another eight confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 1,358 while another 875 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities that has taken the total number of patients so far registered from region to 80,201.

