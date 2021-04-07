close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 7, 2021

500 sugar bags recovered

Our Correspondent
April 7, 2021

JARANWALA: The Assistant Commissioner Tuesday recovered 500 bags of sugar from a store of a hoarder in Chak 107/GB. On a tip-off, the AC raided a godown of Muhammad Sadiq and recovered 500 sugar bags. Reportedly, the owner had turned a part of his house into a secret godown. Talking to reporters, the AC said hoarding of sugar would not be tolerated.

