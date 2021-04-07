Man gets 10-year jail for injuring wife

MALAKWAL: A local family court Tuesday awarded ten years jail term to a man for inflicting injuries to his wife. The court also imposed Rs 50,000 fine upon the convict. According to the prosecution, Nasrullah Shah of Mohallah Kotli Malakwal had injured his wife with a sharp-edged weapon when she demanded divorce in 2017. Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Shabbir Cheema awarded ten years imprisonment to the convict.