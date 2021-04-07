Coronavirus patient dies at DHQ hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A COVID-19 patient died at district headquarters (DHQ) hospital on Tuesday. According to a district health authority official, the numbers of COVID-19 positive patients have reached to 428 in the district and they all have been quarantined at their houses.
THEFT CASE: Sadr police registered a case against some accused on charges of stealing fencing and other items of National Highway Authority (NHA) on Tuesday. Reportedly, the police booked Mohsin of Chak 383/JB and his accomplices for stealing NHA related things worth Rs 350,000 from motorway M-4 near Toba Tek Singh interchange. In a complaint NHA Assistant Director Tahir Mahmood stated the accused stole six bundles of fence and other articles.