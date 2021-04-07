5 more die from COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Five more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital during the last 24 hours.

According to the hospital officials, Talib Hussein, 85, of Lodhran, Ameer Muhammad, 70, of Dera Ghazi Khan, Bilqees Bibi, 66, of Multan and Bushra Bibi, 50, of Multan and Shahnaz, 65, of Vehari were under treatment for coronavirus at the hospital where they died. The officials said 145 coronavirus patients were under treatment at Nishtar Hospital. Reportedly, coronavirus positivity ratio is increasing in Multan division and COVID-19 positivity ratio in Multan has reached up to 14.84 per cent, in Khanewal 6.67 per cent, in Lodhran 2 per cent and in Vehari 1.33 per cent.

In public and private hospitals of Multan division 121 coronavirus patients were admitted during the last 24 hours and COVID-19 testes of 1,580 people were conducted and reports of 13,869 people were being awaited. In Multan out of 694 people 103 were tested positive for the virus and results of 12,020 people were being awaited.