PTI managed only 10pc revenue growth in three years: Zubair

KARACHI: The revenue growth during PTI government’s three years has only been 10 per cent, as compared to 20 per cent revenue growth in PML-N’s four years, claimed spokesman for PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Zubair Umar, on Tuesday.

Zubair Umar was contradicting Finance Minister Hammad Azhar’s projection of four percent sustainable economic growth rate for the next fiscal.

The minister had also pledged to come down hard on tax evasion, saying he was confident of achieving a healthy growth in revenues and achieving the set targets. In his tweets, while contradicting Finance Minister Hammad Azhar, Zubair said economic growth in the last three years of PTI's rule was the worst since 1947.

He said during the first year of PTI's government, only 1.9 per cent growth was recorded, followed by -0.4pc and in the current fiscal it was only 1.5pc.

On the contrary, he said the PML-N government had left the economy at a healthy 5.8pc growth rate. Similarly, he claimed that the PTI gathered 8pc fiscal deficit in last three years.

The former Sindh governor said in the last three years, there has been a 10 per cent revenue growth, which comes to less than four per cent per year, as against your claims and expectations.

He said the PML-N government in four out of five-year stint in power, showed revenue growth of 20 per cent, besides lower inflation.