close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 7, 2021

Two children drown in River Indus

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 7, 2021

SUKKUR: Two children drowned in the Indus River near Khairpur district on Tuesday. Reports said two children of Katcha areas village Gul Hassan near Pir-Jo-Goth in Khairpur, drowned while taking bath in the river, were identified as Zamir s/o Shahameer and Irshad s/o Dilshah Manghnejo. The rescue team recovered their bodies form the river.

Latest News

More From Pakistan