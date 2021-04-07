Petroleum ministry’s report shocks PLL ex-MD

ISLAMABAD: Former managing director of PLL Adnan Gilani Tuesday said he was shocked to see the inquiry report of the Petroleum Ministry. Talking in Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath”, Gilani said after joining he would review agreements and payment every two or three months in a bid to avoid mistakes. Gilani said he came to know in October-November 2018 that the port charges could have different interpretations. He said the issue was conveyed to the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and a thorough investigation held.

“The issue was raised with the suppliers and some of them agreed to our point of view, while some did not,” he said.

Gilani said he took decision to save Pakistan’s money adding that he made an order in July while he was removed by the ministry in August. He said the ministry knew everything, but did not take any action.

Gilani said the PTI government did not import gas in 2018 and he saved the government by doing emergency rescheduling. He said he issued timely tenders and avoided gas crisis in 2019. He said the PTI government liked him, but wanted him to speak against the former rulers. He said he could not lie about anyone.

Gilani said he was put on the ECL without any charge due to which his life became difficult. He said there was no matter of corruption.

“We made the right interpretation of the agreement, which wasn’t done by the PSO,” he said.

Gilani said the Petroleum Ministry had not set up any terminal or pipeline during the last three years.

He said gas resources were depleting and it was feared that the situation of 2015 would return.