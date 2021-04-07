close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
April 7, 2021

Corrigendum

National

 
April 7, 2021

KARACHI: In a news item published in The News on April 6 regarding a case registered by the FIA against an IT company, the name of the IT company was erroneously printed as “Aptech” with the company’s logo instead of the actual name “Abtech”. The News regrets this error and inconvenience caused to the "Aptech Computer Education".

