7 patients die in LRH for unavailability of ICU beds

ISLAMABAD: As many as seven patients died at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar after unavailability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

Corona Response Team head Dr Salma told in a letter to the LRH administration that seven patients died due to unavailability of ICU beds, while one patient died due to lack of facilities at pulmonology department.

According to Geo News, the letter written about the deaths on the night of April 01 recommended increase in the number of ICU beds at the hospital. The letter questioned that what should be done when ICU beds are not available for critical patients.

The LRH spokesman Muhammad Asim said the hospital administration has taken notice of the deaths and formed a committee which would present its report within 48 hours.