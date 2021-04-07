PM delays cabinet reshuffle

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has delayed the reshuffling of his cabinet for a few days.

Reshuffling in Cabinet was decided immediately after the Senate elections. The participation of Shibli Faraz and Faisal Vawda had already been decided, sources said.

Senior PTI leader Shibli Faraz had earlier revealed the prime minister’s intent to reshuffle the cabinet yet again, saying that PM Imran Khan was “bringing in a new team” to solve the country’s issues.

Sources told Geo News that the prime minister will make the changes in the federal cabinet in a few days, adding that he had completed consultations with his aides on the matter. Sources said the prime minister will make important changes to the Cabinet on a “large scale”, adding that ministers who did not perform up to the expectations will be removed from their portfolios.

It is expected that Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Power Omar Ayub and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan will be removed from their current portfolios.

The prime minister has been advised, as per sources, to appoint a federal minister and a state minister in the Information Ministry, while the former information minister Shibli Faraz, will be entrusted with the Ministry of Power.

Sources said Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been asked once again to lead the Information Ministry. Chaudhry Fawad has sought time to decide whether he wants to take up the offer or not.