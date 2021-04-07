PM wants work on electoral reforms on war footing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to form a parliamentary committee to bring about electoral reforms in the country.Speaking to PTI Senator Ali Zafar who called on him in Islamabad, Imran Khan called for work on electoral reforms to be initiated on war footing. “I have learnt a lot from the recent Senate election,” he said.

The premier reiterated the government’s resolve to stop the use of money and foul play in elections. He pledged that the government will take along all parties in the Senate with efforts to be made to carry out all pending legislation. He directed Senator Zafar to contact other parties in the Upper House of the Parliament in this regard.

On March 18, Imran Khan formed a 10-member political committee to consult all opposition parties on electoral reforms and amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

The committee comprising Pervaiz Khattak, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Shaikh Rasheed, Shafqat Mahmood, Amir Kiyani, Saifullah Niazi and Shibli Faraz was tasked to hold negotiations with opposition.