Sindh’s writers, intellectuals, HR activists meet Bilawal

KARACHI: A delegation of Sindh’s intellectuals, human rights representatives, journalists, writers, members of civil society and academicians called on Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Tuesday, briefing him on the growing extremism in Sindh.



Expressing concerns over the intolerance and incitement being spread against writer and columnist Amar Jalil, the delegation drew attention to the unnecessary reaction to an old allegorical fiction of the writer.

They also told him the issues being faced by the progressive writers, poets and intellectuals in Sindh. The delegation included Noorul Huda Shah, Jami Chandio, Amar Sindhu, Dr Ayub Sheikh, Dr Irfana Mallah. Rafiq Chandio, Nazir Laghari, Fazil Jamili, Dr Jaffar Ahmed, Anees Haroon, Ahmed Shah, Zakia Ijaz and Imdad Chandio.

Talking to the delegation, the PPP chairman said the rise of extremism in the country, especially in Sindh, could not be tolerated and no individual or group would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

The delegation also requested Bilawal to talk to the federal government to utilise the Cyber Crime Cell for curbing extremist literatures and extremism on social media platforms. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the process of dialogue with the administrative bodies of different sects would be promoted and in this regard Sindh's Ministry of Religious Affairs would play a role in promoting the process of a healthy dialogue between the Ulema and other stakeholders of the society. He said Sindh is the land of religious tolerance and Sufi traditions that spread message of peace, adding that the real identity of Sindh is tolerance. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah, vice president PPP, Senator Sherry Rehman, central secretary information Shazia Marri, and political secretary to PPP chairman, Jamil Soomro, were also present on the occasion.