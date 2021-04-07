PPP leader vows to raise issues of Bajaur people

KHAR: Former lawmaker and Pakistan People’s Party leader Akhunzada Chattan on Tuesday said that he cannot be intimidated through threat, vowing that he will continue to raise issues of the people at every forum of the country.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that he will apprise the heads of every institution, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan and army chief, of the issues being confronted by the people of his area and raise awareness among the masses through FM radio channels.

He vowed that he will restart the FM radio to raise awareness and solve the people’s problems through radio transmission.

It may be mentioned that the district administration had recently shut the transmission of four FM radio stations for lack of Non-Objection Certificates (NOC).

“One must have to convince me if the transmissions of my FM radio station were against the interests of the State,” he said, adding that the radio station should be allowed to restart transmission as they were serving the people of the area.

He said that he had presented all the relevant documents to the district administration but they were yet to respond.