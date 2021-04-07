Widows of cops join sons protest for jobs

PESHAWAR: The widows of police employees, who had died during service, joined sons by staging a protest in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the wards demanded appointments on quota for wards without appearing in test and interviews. Talking to reporters, the widows said their husbands had served the Police Department for 30 to 40 years but the wards were now on roads for the acceptance of their demands. The widows said their sons had been protesting for the last several months but instead of accepting their demands the authorities registered cases against them.

They appealed to authorities to provide them justice by appointing their sons wards quota and rid them and their families of unrest and disappointment.