Two village council secretaries sacked

KARAK: Two village secretaries were sacked over corruption charges and inquiry was launched against four others, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that assistant director Local Government Ameer Hamza terminated the services of two village secretaries, Muhammad Hamid of Latambar village council and Farmanullah of Chokara village council, for allegedly making corruption in the uplift projects and tampering with official records.

The sources added that inquiries have also been initiated against four other village council secretaries over corruption charges.