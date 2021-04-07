17 die of Covid-19 in Swat in two days

MINGORA: About 17 people have died from the novel coronavirus at the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in the last two days, health officials said.

The officials said that a total of 157 people had so far died from the coronavirus in Swat district.

They said that some 148 corona patients were still under treatment at the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital while three people were discharged after recovering from the deadly disease. Some 15 patients were admitted to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in the last 24 hours.

A total of 57,733 people were tested for the coronavirus in Swat thus far of whom 50,481 tested positive for the contagion. About 4,742 people have recovered.

Our correspondent adds from Nowshera: Three patients died of Covid-19 while 42 more tested positive for the viral infection in the district on Tuesday.

With the new casualty, the fatalities from the coronavirus reached 75 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen said that three patients identified as Faqir Muhammad, 75, Chaman Said of Miagan in Jehangira Town and Said Akbar died due to coronavirus.

He said the number of coronavirus-infected patients were alarmingly increasing with the passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection.

The official added that 42 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 3,717.

He said that 2,777 Covid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far

He said that active cases of coronavirus were now 843 in which a number of patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at their own homes.