Konta to miss Britain tie against Mexico

LONDON: Great Britain will be without Johanna Konta for the Billie Jean King Cup tie against Mexico later this month.

The British number one was not available as a long-standing knee issue means she struggles to adjust to new surfaces.

With the WTA Tour about to go into the clay-court swing, Konta did not want to return to an indoor hard court.

British number two Heather Watson leads the squad along side Katie Boulter, who has a impressive record in the team tournament, with Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and debutant Jodie Burrage completing the group.

The tie takes place at the National Tennis Centre between April 16-17 and a win will see GB advance to a one-off qualifier with the chance to make it to the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Team captain Anne Keothavong said: “We all know the LTA’s National Tennis Centre very well and we’re looking forward to a competitive tie in familiar surroundings, and hopefully we can advance to the 2022 finals.”