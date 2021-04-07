Sam Tomkins leading the race to be England full-back at World Cup

LONDON: Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins is in pole position to claim the full-back spot for England’s World Cup campaign, national team coach Shaun Wane has said.

The 32-year-old former Wigan favourite is facing stiff competition for the number one shirt, with Zak Hardaker, Niall Evalds, Stefan Ratchford and Jake Connor all making impressive starts to the Betfred Super League season.

Tomkins, who was full-back for England in their 2013 World Cup semi-final defeat by New Zealand, has begun in sparkling form for Catalans and, if the opening game was this weekend, Wane says he would get the nod ahead

of his rivals.

“I’d say probably Sam,” Wane told a press conference from St James’ Park, Newcastle, which will host the opening game in 200 days’ time.

“He was good last year and he was good at the weekend. Jake Connor has been good, so has Zak but, if you look at the data – fans don’t get access to what I see – I think Sam has been really, really good.”

Wane is also spoilt for choice at hooker, with St Helens’ veteran captain James Roby, who played in the 2008 World Cup, being tipped to edge out Paul McShane, Josh Hodgson and Daryl Clark.

“If you look at his stats, they are through the roof,” Wane said of the 35-year-old. “He’s had a long pre-season and he’s probably feeling as good as he’s ever felt.”

Wane, who was appointed 14 months ago, has kept the 35-man squad he announced in November ahead of his first training session at Leeds Beckett University next Tuesday as he prepares for the mid-season international against the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington on June 25.

The squad includes seven players based in the NRL who will not be involved in either the training session in Leeds or the mid-summer match but are sure to be pushing for World Cup places.

Wane made his selections after the first round of Super League matches so the outstanding second-round performances of Connor and Warrington half-back Gareth Widdop came too late for consideration at this stage.

However, the former Wigan boss says he expects the squad to undergo change as players force their way into contention, with further get-togethers planned for May and early June.

He says he would like more strength in depth in the front row and expects Chris Hill and Liam Watts, two of the six players axed in November, to force their way back in.

England’s 35-strong squad:

J Bateman (Wigan), T Burgess (South Sydney), D Clark, M Cooper, B Currie (all Warrington), N Evalds (Castleford), H Farnworth (Brisbane), L Farrell (Wigan), L Gale (Leeds), O Gildart (Wigan), J Griffin (Hull), A Handley (Leeds), Z Hardaker (Wigan), J Hodgson (Canberra), T Johnstone (Wakefield), T King (Warrington), M Knowles, J Lomax (both St Helens), J McGillvary (Huddersfield), P McShane (Castleford), T Makinson (St Helens), D Manfredi (Wigan), H Newman (Leeds), M Percival (St Helens), J Philbin, S Ratchford (both Warrington), J Roby (St Helens), D Sarginson (Salford), R Sutton (Canberra), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), S Tomkins (Catalans), A Walmsley (St Helens), K Watkins (Salford), E Whitehead, G Williams (both Canberra).