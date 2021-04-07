close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
Salary woes

Newspost

 
April 7, 2021

A majority of private schools in our country don’t pay good salaries to their teachers. These teachers work quite hard and get peanuts in return. Some schools pay less than Rs16,000 (which is the minimum wage) to educated and trained teachers. The authorities concerned are requested to have a look into this situation. The salaries of teachers should be increased as these people play a big role in a country’s progress. If a school cannot pay decent salaries, its registration should be cancelled.

Ikram Shah

Turbat

