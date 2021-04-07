Gold rates drop Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped by Rs450 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs104,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price dropped by Rs387 to Rs89,163.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $9 to $1,735 per ounce.

Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,360 per tola. Price of 10 gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,165.98.