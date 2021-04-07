Visitors blamed for fire incident at Margalla Hills

Islamabad: A fire incident that occurred on Sunday night is believed to be a matter of grave negligence on the part of the visitors who allegedly threw cigarette butts in the middle of the wood cover.

According to the details, the staff members of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) immediately reached the site of the incident near the top of the Loi Dandi area and extinguished the fire without having any proper equipment.

The IWMB is trying to find out the cause of the fire incident and collecting information from available sources.

But the eyewitnesses revealed that there were few persons who were smoking cigarettes while going through this route.

“We think any of the visitors might have thrown a cigarette butt into the grass or wood cover because apparently nothing except this could trigger fire at that time,” the witnesses said.

The details further revealed that it was not practically possible to install CCTV cameras everywhere in the Margalla Hills. So the local administration has installed a few of them at specific locations due to security reasons.

The visitors are not allowed to smoke on walking trails and even they also keep eye on one another to ensure no one of them violate the rules.