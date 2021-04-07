Violators of SOPs fined

Rawalpindi: The local administration imposed Rs116,700 fine on common citizens, public service vehicles (PSVs), markets, shopping malls and marriage halls on the violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus on Tuesday.

A fine of Rs4,200 was imposed on common citizens for violating SOPs at 66 public places. Most of the violators violated using face masks while visiting public parks and markets.

The concerned authority conducted 31 raids and imposed fine of Rs32,000 on SOPs violations besides impounding 22 PSVs.

The local administration conducted 31 raids in which 22 PSVs were impounded and Rs32,000 fine was imposed.

The district administration has also visited a total 134 shopping malls and shopping plazas in different city and cantonment areas in which 20 shops were sealed on SOP violations and Rs52,500 fine was imposed on them.

The local administration officials visited 22 marriage halls and 76 restaurants in which 9 restaurants were sealed and fine of Rs23,000 was imposed. The government officials also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on a marriage hall alone.