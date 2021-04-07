PCF demands vaccination for athletes

LAHORE: Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah Tuesday appealed to the government to vaccinate the international and national athletes against Covid-19 as players were assets of the nation.

“The third dangerous wave of the coronavirus is on the rise. The government is vaccinating senior people along with the frontline workers. Athletes should also be vaccinated,” he said in a statement issued here.

Azhar, who was also the president of the South Asian Cycling Confederation, said immediate steps should be taken to vaccinate international and national athletes as they make the nation proud by winning laurels for the country.

“As soon as the Covid-19 pandemic is controlled, the players will have to take part in international events for which they will need a vaccination certificate,” he said.