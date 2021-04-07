Notice issued to IPC ministry over PSB DG’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notices to all the concerned including Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination on the plea submitted by a citizen Mohammad Akhtar regarding the appointment of director general Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Akhtar through his counsel pleaded that appointment of the director general PSB was made against the laid down rules.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued notices to all the concerned for the next hearing.

“If the PSB’s executive body has got all the powers, they can formulate new rules then what is wrong in it,” the chief justice said.

Akhtar’s counsel Bilal Akhtar pleaded that it was the prerogative of the federal government to appoint director general and not the PSB’s Board.

“The PSB 2020 rules are according to law and there is nothing wrong in it,” the chief justice added. The IHC, however, asked all the concerned to furnish reply in two weeks’ time.