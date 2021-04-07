Misbah confident of comeback

LAHORE: Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is confident that his bowlers will make a comeback in the ODI series decider against South Africa on April 7.

“I am confident of the team’s chances in the final ODI,” he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday.

Both teams will lock horns at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday (today) with the series tied at 1-1.

Misbah said the morale of the team remains high despite the defeat in the second match.

“I think the team morale is very high,” he said. “I have said before and I repeat that this is a young team and every win is crucial. The good thing is that these youngsters have the belief that they can win.

“If you look at the venues where the matches are being played, these are purely South African conditions with a lot of bounce and seam movement. So it is very heartening to see the way this young team has performed in the first two matches,” said the head coach.

Misbah said their bowlers were a bit rusty in the second ODI but they still controlled the ball movement. “Such bouncy pitches are not easy to bowl on but our bowlers tried to control. I am confident that they will make a comeback in the third game,” he said.

Misbah said the team’s environment is good and players are looking forward to winning the series.

He said that they will make changes if they feel any need. “We need a middle-order batsman to make our combination strong. We are looking at Shadab’s replacement too. We will make changes if we feel the need,” he mentioned.