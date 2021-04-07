193-run knock

Although the South African team won the second ODI on April 4, the match would be remembered for Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant knock. His 193 is the highest score while chasing in an ODI. His incredible batting brought Pakistan so close to winning. He hit 18 fours and 10 sixes and played 155 balls. The inning ended with his controversial run-out. It was one of the best innings I have ever watched in my life.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad