Be prepared

In the next few months, Karachi will welcome the monsoon season. Is the city well-prepared for it? Has the city recovered from the damage that occurred last year? The people of Karachi have not forgotten the sheer neglect they faced. The city is still facing the problems of pothole-riddled and broken roads. Travelling short distances has now become a nuisance. Karachi’s main drains are still as clogged with plastic bags as they were last year.

Is Karachi going to witness another disastrous monsoon season or will the people of Karachi be able to enjoy the spell of monsoon rains? The authorities are yet to wake up and take notice of the deteriorating conditions in the city.

Samra Naveed

Karachi