Supermarkets in Islamabad are becoming Covid-19 hotspots. These places don’t have a good ventilation system. At rush hour, long queues at checkout counters provide an ideal opportunity for the quick spread of the virus. Besides supermarkets, education institutions also have the potential to become Covid-19 hotspots.

It is difficult to observe social distancing measures at schools and other education institutions. It is also important to mention here that the closure of education institutions plays a huge role in containing the spread of the virus. The authorities must discuss with medical experts how they can contain the spread of the virus at these places.

M Shaikh

Islamabad