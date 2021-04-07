Controlling inflation

Whenever the prime minister is asked about rising food prices, he blames the previous governments. This blame game shows that his finance team cannot fight against rising inflation. The country is heavily reliant on the money lent by international financial institutions. In the first 18 months of its government, the PTI has borrowed more than what the previous government borrowed in its five-year tenure. Instead of blaming the opposition, Imran Khan should work towards setting up the promised Riyasat-e-Madina.

He should take steps to tackle the issue of rising inflation. In Ramazan, the prices of essential commodities are likely to increase. He should take proper steps to keep those prices under control.

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi

*****

Pakistanis are all set to welcome the holy month of Ramazan. Many people are worried that the prices of food items will increase once again. For a majority of households, it has now become virtually impossible to cover monthly expenses. The government is not taking any notice of this serious problem.

When we voted for the PTI, we hoped that things would get better. We wanted to see a state where people would be happy and satisfied. It is unfortunate that the last two years brought so many financial challenges for people.

Rida Aftab

Karachi

*****

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘ghabrana nahi hai’ phrase is quite famous. Last Sunday, during the live session where the prime minister answered people’s calls, a woman asked the following basic question: should we start worrying now? She added that the prices of food items are increasing rapidly, and that it has become quite difficult for a majority of people to run their households in an efficient manner.

The prime minister smiled and gave an unsatisfactory answer. It seemed that he didn’t know the problems faced by the country’s salaried and lower classes. The prime minister must realise that every Pakistani wants relief. He must take adequate steps to resolve these challenges.

Mian Haseeb

Peshawar