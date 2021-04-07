Outcry over packed Easter service at Paris church

PARIS: French church leaders and the government expressed indignation on Tuesday after images showed a major church in Paris holding a packed Easter service, with few masks worn and without social distancing in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions.

The outcry over the service at the Saint-Eugene-Sainte-Cecile church comes on the heels of an explosive television report alleging that secret high-end restaurants were operating in the French capital despite the rules.

The newspaper Le Parisien published a video of the church service which it said lasted four hours, showing worshippers packed together, masks not being worn and priests directly placing communion wafers into the mouth of the faithful.

"It is clearly absolutely unacceptable", deputy interior minister Marlene Schiappa told Franceinfo radio. Karine Dalle, spokeswoman for the diocese of Paris, said it was "stunned" by the lack of social distancing at the service and said it distanced itself from "such disrespectful behaviour".

"Unfortunately, the videos are not open to question. We see a significant number of people without masks and without social distancing. We unequivocally condemn it," she told AFP. "The subject will obviously be discussed internally with those in charge. The vast majority of parishes in Paris have fortunately respected the numerous health instructions for several months."

Rules stipulate that masks must be worn by all worshippers aged over 11 with two seats left between each person or family group, as well as an empty pew between each row of people.