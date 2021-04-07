‘Arctic fires’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Lightning strikes inside the Arctic circle may double this century, sparking widespread tundra fires and increasing the risk of setting off the carbon time bomb held within permafrost, new research showed on Tuesday. Researchers in the United States analysed Nasa satellite data on lightning strikes in northern and Arctic regions stretching back more than 20 years.