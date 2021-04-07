Turkey jails four men

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced four men to life in jail over a 2016 suicide bombing in the heart of Istanbul that killed 12 German tourists and was blamed on Islamic State group Jihadists. The blast ripped through Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet square in January 2016 -- near the iconic Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, among the world’s most visited tourist sites.