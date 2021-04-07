Van Gogh paintings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Hague: Dutch police arrested a 58-year-old man on Tuesday on suspicion of stealing two paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from museums in the Netherlands last year. The man was held at his home in the central town of Baarn over the thefts of Van Gogh’s "Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring" and Hals’s "Two Laughing Boys".