Van Gogh paintings

Wed Apr 07, 2021
April 7, 2021

World

AFP
April 7, 2021

The Hague: Dutch police arrested a 58-year-old man on Tuesday on suspicion of stealing two paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from museums in the Netherlands last year. The man was held at his home in the central town of Baarn over the thefts of Van Gogh’s "Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring" and Hals’s "Two Laughing Boys".

