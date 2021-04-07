Fresh violence as 175m vote in Indian state polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kolkata: Fresh violence rocked the restive state of West Bengal on Tuesday as India held its biggest democratic exercise in two years with 175 million people eligible to vote in five regional elections. West Bengal in eastern India was the most important with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist BJP party attempting to win power there for the first time.