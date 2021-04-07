Prince Harry and Meghan’s first Netflix series follows Invictus Games

Los Angeles: Prince Harry will produce a documentary about the Invictus Games for disabled military veterans -- the first series under a lucrative deal he and wife Meghan Markle signed with Netflix after moving to California last year.

Harry, who served with the British military in Afghanistan, will appear on camera and executive-produce "Heart of Invictus," a multi-episode series which follows competitors as they train for next spring’s competition in The Hague. "This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," said Harry in a statement.

The program will be the first released by the couple’s Archewell Productions, which inked a sprawling deal with streaming giant Netflix last September to produce "impactful" films and series.

"As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service," said Harry.