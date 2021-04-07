Crematorium built for Sikhs, Hindus

LAHORE:The district administration has constructed a new crematorium at Babu Sabo where Sikh and Hindu communities can perform the last rituals of their deceased.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Tuesday visited the crematorium along with the representatives of Sikh and Hindu communities Bishan Singh (Sikh community) and Manohar Chand (Hindu community).

The DC reviewed the arrangements at the crematorium, which covers over five acres. The crematorium for Sikh and Hindu communities was built separately. Rooms were constructed in the crematorium at a cost of Rs 1.35 crore. The DC inspected the road from Babu Sabu to Shamshan Ghat. Representatives of Hindu and Sikh communities told the DC that they were facing many problems due to the unpaved road. Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed and DD Development Farhan Ahmed briefed the DC on the construction of the road. The DC constituted a committee to prepare PC-1 of the road in five days, which will be sent to the Punjab government for formal approval.