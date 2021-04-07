Rainy weather predicted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours. Scattered rain was witnessed in several parts of city on Tuesday. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury hit 43°C while in Lahore it was 31.8°C and minimum was 18.7°C.