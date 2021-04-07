close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 7, 2021

TAD secretary visits Kallar Kahar Museum

Lahore

April 7, 2021

LAHORE:The Secretary Tourism & Archaeology Department (TAD) Ehsan Bhutta paid visit to newly-furbished Kallar Kahar Museum and nearby historical place Takht e Babri on Tuesday.

General Manager Operations TDCP, Asim Raza, Deputy Director Archaeology M Hassan and others accompanied him. Hassan briefed about the newly-furnished three galleries with brief history of fossils, Katas Raj antiques, Ghandhara and Indus Valley civilisation artifacts. GM Operations suggested some display of antique doors and placing of railing at Takht e Babri.

The Secretary TAD appreciated efforts of Archaeology Directorate and TDCP especially of Mr Hassan. He directed proper illumination and name tags of artifacts present in Museum. Ehsan Bhutta, on this occasion said that TAD was striving hard to make neglected areas like Kallar Kahar more attractive for tourists under the policy of Chief Minister Punjab.

