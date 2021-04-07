Schools to remain closed for classes 1 to 8 till Eid

LAHORE:In the light of the decisions taken in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting held on Tuesday, the Punjab schools minister announced that all public and private schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 8 till Eidul Fitr in the districts most

affected by coronavirus.

However, all schools in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Rahimyar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan districts will remain open for classes 9 to 12 only on Mondays and Thursdays starting April 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, in a notification following the meeting, the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab announced that academic activities/classes would resume in all public and private colleges/higher education institutions from April 18, 2021 on staggered basis in all the affected cities of the province, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, Sialkot and Sheikhupura while all public and private universities will remain closed for conventional classes. However, online academic activities will continue as per schedule and convenience of the concerned universities.

The HED Punjab notification further reads that all sorts of examination/assessment activities will also be allowed from the date of resumption of academic activities in colleges/higher education institutions while revised schedule for both SSC and HSSC examinations will be issued by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC). Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said that it was also decided unanimously that all exams would take place. He said the decision regarding exams was final and added students should start preparing for them.

“This decision will not be changed so no one should have any uncertainty in their mind. Everything has been done keeping the interest of education in mind,” Shafqat wrote in a tweet.

The federal minister further observed that A/AS and O level date sheets had already been announced while the exam dates for classes 9 to 12 would be announced by the respective boards after Eidul Fitr. It is pertinent to mention here that in Punjab, Matric and Intermediate exams have been scheduled for May and June, 2021, respectively. About the universities, the NCOC meeting decided that in the affected districts the universities would remain closed and only online classes would be offered.