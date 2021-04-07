Four kids die in house collapse

LAHORE:At least four children died and 11 others sustained multiple injuries when a house caved in after a gas explosion in village Pangali of Burki Police limits here on Tuesday morning.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals of the City including Mayo Hospital by Rescue 1122. The incident created a panic in the locality and a large number of people gathered at the incident place.

The victims were identified as Ali, 8, Sheri, 6, Hurain, 5, and Anoosh, 6 and the injured were identified as Imran, 12, Safeer, 10, Ayan, 8, Samina, 40, Nurgis, 25, Faizan, 11, Tasawur, 30, Ramzan, 45, Faryad, 55, and Mehnaz, 25.

Rescue 1122 started the rescue operation. The rescue workers said a family member of the house lit a fire which caused an explosion due to which the house collapsed. An initial report suggested that the house was filled with gas and it exploded as the fire was lit. Police teams reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. They ruled out possibility of a terrorist attack. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report.

Man dies: A 22-year-old man died after he was trapped in the lift of a wedding hall in the Raiwind City police limits on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 recovered his body after hectic efforts and handed it over to his family. He was cleaning the area when he slipped into the lift and was trapped. The victim has been identified as Qadeer Ahmad. Police have collected forensic evidence from crime scene and started investigations.