CM asks ministers to monitor sugar prices

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has assigned a task to the ministers to monitor sugar prices in all the divisions of the province and directed the line departments to submit a report about the stocks' situation and rates of sugar every day.

In a statement, the CM directed for ensuring sufficient availability of sugar before and during Ramazan. He asked the ministers and government officials to monitor sugar prices in districts.

No one will be allowed to exploit the poor, the CM asserted and vowed that protection of rights of the common man is the responsibility of the government. The PTI government has the capacity and commitment to fulfill the responsibility of protecting the rights of the citizens, he added.

Meanwhile, the CM in a statement said due to the ongoing third corona wave, hospitals are facing an acute rush and the health system is facing a burden as the ratio of corona positive cases is touching a dangerous level in Lahore and eight other cities.

The CM appealed to the citizens to wear face masks; stay in homes and adopt social distancing because the situation can further deteriorate if a ban on wearing face mask is not made a regular habit. People should ensure to wear face masks while going out and the situation could be normal if it is made a habit, the CM maintained. People should fully cooperate with the government because it does not want to adopt strict measures for protecting the lives of the people, the CM said.

People to get substantial relief in Ramazan: Aslam: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the best arrangements have been made to provide substantial relief to the people during the month of Ramazan. According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the minister said this while talking to a delegation of his party workers at his camp office. He mentioned that a subsidy worth 3.75 billion rupees will be given for provision of subsidised flour to the people. Similarly, various food items will be available at the rates of 2018, he added.

The subsidised Ramazan bazaars will be started from Sha'ban 25 throughout the province and fruits of Rs7 billion Ramazan package will be provided to the common man. The government is also keeping a vigilant eye on the supply and demand of essential items, as well as the prices.